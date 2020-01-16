Salyersville native pleads guilty to sexually touching 2 young girls

A man who used to live in Salyersville admitted in federal court to engaging in illicit sexual conduct with two young girls.

Micky Rife, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday before a U.S. District Court judge.

Rife admitted that between September 2012 and December 2018, he traveled in foreign commerce. Between March 2013 and December 2018, he lived in Cambodia.

During that time frame, Rife touched two girls under their clothing and on their genitals more than once. He admitted they were both under the age of 12 when this happened.

Rife was previously indicted for two separate counts of the same offense in February 2019. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27, 2020. He faces up to 30 years in prison and lifetime supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.