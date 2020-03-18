"A moment of shock": Salon employees try to figure out next steps

Governor Beshear ordered all salons to close by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

It has many people in the industry trying to figure out their next steps.

Kayla Holbrook owns Karma Spa & Salon. She says they are trying to tie up loose ends.

“We all kind of just had a moment of shock," said Holbrook. “Panicked. I think that I can say that’s probably gonna be more accurate for everybody now that’s a salon owner for hairstylist, barber, anybody that’s in our industry."

She says she spent her day on Wednesday try to cater to her customers' last-minute needs.

“That’s scary for a lot of people. Especially if you are depending on your customers for your income."

Down the road at Village Salon, workers left Tuesday night expecting to return to work on Wednesday but ended up not coming back.

Kristie Robinson, manager at Village Salon, says they are concerned about the uncertainty.

“A lot of the ladies that work here, that’s there the breadwinners or they are not married and have a second income to fall back on."

Robinson tries to still remain focused on the positive.

“I’ve been texting them and telling them you know is you don’t live in fear. Get the moment out. Cry it out whatever you need to do and go be a blessing to someone. Go do something for somebody else," said Robinson. "We all need to have our faith in God and keep marching forward. Don’t wallow in it and just look for the good in it."

There is not a date set for salons and other similar businesses to reopen.

If you have any questions, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

