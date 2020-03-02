Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky

The Salato Wildlife Education Center is reopening in Kentucky this week.

The center opens Tuesday in Frankfort. Visitors have indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities for wildlife including a bear, eagle, bobcats, deer, bison, birds of prey and more.

Educational opportunities and activities include public wildlife trainings and feedings, enrichment programs and raptor encounters.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 18 and free for those younger than 5.