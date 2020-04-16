Saint Joseph London opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

The Kentucky Department for Public Health selected Saint Joseph in London as one of their locations for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

“Testing for COVID-19 is incredibly important for maintaining a low number of confirmed cases in our community,” said President John Yanes, Saint Joseph London. “Saint Joseph London is proud to have been chosen by the Kentucky Department for Public Health to offer testing during this pandemic, helping ensure the health and safety of our local community members. Together, we are working to make sure people get the help and resources they need.”

The testing will be available for individuals who meet all the criteria.

Patients must have COVID-19 symptoms, and be referred to by their physician.

If you do not have a primary care provider, you can talk to a physician virtually by calling (859) 313-2255.

Testing will only be available for those who are health care workers, first responders, individuals 60 years or older, have pre-existing medical conditions, or have been in contact with someone who has already tested positive for COVID-19.

If qualified for testing, patients will be contacted by a Saint Joseph's nurse practitioner and receive an appointment time.

The testing will be done at the former Urgent Care location in London, located at 148 Mountain View Drive.

Hours will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.