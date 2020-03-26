Saint Joseph London adopts no visitor policy

In the next few days, officials with Saint Joseph London say they will implement several new changes designed to protect patients, staff and the community during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky.

The new restrictions will include more restrictive visitation policies starting Thursday, March 26. The screening of all health care providers began Wednesday.

The following changes will be put into effect:

-Elective outpatient procedures will be rescheduled.

-No visitors will be allowed in the hospital buildings.

-One visitor for labor and delivery in the maternity unit.

-One visitor allowed for end-of-life care.

-One parent or guardian will be allowed for patients under age 18.

-Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

-Personal belongings will be limited to those essential for the hospitalization.

-All employees and health care providers will be screened at designated entrances of the hospitals.

This zero visitor policy also applies to visits to providers with Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), Saint Joseph Medical Group and the CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Centers, with some exceptions.

Exceptions will be made for a patient under age 18 or for patients who require assistance.

If you have an appointment, please check with your provider before leaving home for any special instructions.

Officials are asking during this time for visitors to consider alternative forms of communication with patients in the hospital, such as phone, FaceTime, Skype, text or email.