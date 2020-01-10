SWVA Rep. Griffith votes against war powers resolution

A Virginia lawmaker representing several counties our area said he voted against the house war powers resolution on Thursday.

Congressman Morgan Griffith serves Virginia's 9th congressional district, which includes Wise, Lee, Buchanan and Dickenson County.

Griffith released a statement following the vote:

"Whether or not to wage war is a matter of the greatest significance to our country. It should fall to the people’s representatives in Congress to debate and decide, as the Constitution dictates.

Unfortunately, the War Powers Resolution introduced by Democrats does not do justice to the topic. Speaker Pelosi and the majority on the Rules Committee did not allow amendments and limited debate. The resolution is apparently more about denigrating President Trump than fulfilling the constitutional responsibility of Congress.

I still believe that Congress must assert our proper role in questions of war and peace, and that revisiting the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force is long overdue. This concurrent resolution does not even come close to doing that."