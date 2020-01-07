SUV crashes into home after law enforcement chase; 3 in custody

Three people are facing charges after deputies say a chase ended Monday with an SUV crashing into a house in Huntington, West Virginia.

The man who deputies say was driving, Anthony McCoy, faces a long list of charges, including reckless indifference and destruction of property.

The two passengers, Ashly Adkins and Brandon Aldridge, are charged with fleeing.

Alex Owens came home Monday afternoon to find his home had played an unfortunate role in a scene out of Grand Theft Auto.

"It's ridiculous," Owens said. "It's every day in Huntington."

Deputies say they tried to pull over the SUV on Norwood Road for a traffic offense, but instead of pulling over, the driver took off and led police on a chase.

"My father-in-law was out getting his mail," a witness who didn't want to be identified said. "He saw them before I did. He had to take off running to get out of the way."

Deputies say the driver went over a hill and crashed into the side porch of Owens' house along Park Street.

Investigators say McCoy and Adkins took off running out of the SUV after the crash into a wooded area, but both were caught soon afterward.

They say the other passenger, Aldridge, had gotten out of the SUV shortly before the crash and took off running. He was taken into custody shortly afterward as well.

Owens says he's relieved this ended without anybody getting hurt.

McCoy's bond was set at $56,000 cash only.