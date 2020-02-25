'STEM Goes Red,' shows students possible careers in eastern Kentucky

The 'STEM Goes Red' as part of the American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women Movement' came to the London Community Center on Tuesday.

The American Heart Association brought students together from across the region to show, as a science-based organization, students what careers in science, technology, engineering and math are available to them.

"The options are really endless and there are endless opportunities in Appalachian eastern Kentucky for them to stay here. And, actually, work in those careers," said Jennifer Ebert, Go Red for Women Director.

Those careers were diverse. Great examples of that were shown to students through a panel of five women excelling in their STEM jobs on a daily basis.

"Anything from going into the medical field, being an engineer. We've got some folks working in aerospace," said Ebert. "Usually there are less women going into STEM careers but that is beginning to change. I think programs like this and programs in schools are starting to focus more to encourage young to pursue those types of careers."

Those girls had the chance to try out some of those careers hands-on through activities like building bridges out of straws and building robots.

The event was sponsored by Forcht Bank, Senture, Jackson Energy and Grace Health. As well as year-round sponsors CHI Saint Joseph Health and Passport Health Plan.