SOAR kicks off virtual Census events

The coronavirus has put a damper on the 2020 census with only 52.7% of Kentuckians responding. Shaping our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, decided to step in.

"As an organization representing 54 of Kentucky's 120 counties that the census is really as important as ever," said associate executive director, Joshua Ball.

The organization decided to have virtual events on Saturday to promote Census participation.

"We're inviting people to come our Facebook page, Twitter page and website and commit and make a pledge to do their census application," said Ball.

It is important to fill out the Census to make sure Eastern Kentucky receives funding to the area.

"It dictates a lot of public policy, it dictates how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and state funding is allocated to communities for various projects," said Ball.

You can fill the Census out online.

"Ten years ago, I did mine in the mail. I clicked on the website and, you know, I hadn't gotten anything in the mail yet and I completed my application and I thought this is so easy" said Ball.

Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill urged all Eastern Kentuckians to fill out the Census.

"Lee County and Eastern please, please, please fill out the Census, we need you to be counted," said Caudill.

You can fill the Census out online here.

For more information on SOAR click here.