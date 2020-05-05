SOAR hosts COVID talk with health officials

Tuesday morning Shaping Our Appalachian Region Executive Director Jared Arnett brought together two health officials to discuss COVID19 in Eastern Kentucky.

The discussion hosted on Zoom and Facebook Live outlined what has been and is continuing to be done on the frontlines.

One of the health officials was CDC Dr. Margo Riggs.

"It shows that really big peak that was occurring in late March, early April across the nation. In Kentucky, our peak was early April, our overall peak. In Appalachia we were probably a week behind that or so, we probably hit our peak last week where we saw the largest increase in cases in one day," said Dr. Riggs.

Riggs used spreadsheets to emphasize her points, signaling a belief that Eastern Kentucky and Appalachia's relative seclusion may have lead to lesser exposure to the coronavirus.

"Some of the things that we have felt were holding us back a bit as far as moving forward economically, particularly after the decline of the coal industry, some of the stuff we felt that were holding us back have helped us in this pandemic," said Dr. Riggs.

Another contributor was Scott Lockard, the Public Health Director at the Kentucky River District Health Department.

"None of this is meant to be punitive. The last thing we want is to ramp up our economy again and get people coming in and we see a huge spike in positive cases and deaths and have to shut it back down. That can do more harm to our economy than what we are doing right now," said Lockard.

Lockard agreed with Eastern Kentucky's natural barriers as a contributing factor to the low case number.

He stresses, however, the importance to contact tracing and social distancing measures as a key to limiting a Fall spike.

"We ask the individual to think about where they've been or anyone they came into contact in the past two weeks. Because we are seeing that's what the incubation stage is that you could have COVID-19 that you could have been shedding the virus and impacting others, two weeks before you tested positive," said Lockard.

The three stressed continuing proper hygiene and that better days are ahead.