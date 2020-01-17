SOAR helps Eastern Kentucky 'Remake Learning'

Remake Learning Days in Eastern Kentucky is a network of events that aim to celebrate education across the region.

This year's events, hosted in partnership with Shaping Our Appalachian Region, will showcase innovative learning techniques for students and parents.

“Parents and children can see what’s happening in their communities and so the community members can also help support that family connection," said Traci Tackett with Bit Source.

She said last year's events were a hit and many people learned something new.

“It gives them the opportunity to experience things and learn to think in different ways," said Neil Arnett with Pikeville Elementary School.

Arnett, PES technology coordinator, organized an event at the school last year. He said his Family STEAM Night brought out more than 200 people.

"It's a really great opportunity," said Arnett.

From STEM activities on school campuses to learning workshops in local businesses, organizers say there is a large variety of options for anyone interested in hosting an event.

Evets must be educational, public, and fall between April 23 and May 2. The registration deadline is April 14.

More information is available at RemakeLearningDays.org/EastKY. Anyone interested in hosting an event should contact Traci Tackett at Traci@BitSourceKYcom.