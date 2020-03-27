SKED aware of a potential scam concerning the economic injury disaster loan program

Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation is aware of a potential scam that has serviced concerning the economic injury disaster loan program.

SKED released a statement today clarifying what is fact and what is a scam.

There is no immediate deadline for an EIDL application.

There is no cost to apply for an EIDL.

Do not pay someone to help you fill out the application - there is a lot of sensitive information contained in the application, we need to keep that information safe.

Do not email ANYONE with sensitive information. If you get an email that looks like it comes from the SBA and is asking you to verify or provide sensitive information call 1-800-659-2955 to speak to the SBA directly.

The proper place to apply for an EIDL is https://disasterloan.sba.gov/apply-for-disaster-loan/index.html.