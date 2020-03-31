SEKRI making 275,000 face masks for Emergency Management

During the last board meeting at SEKRI, administrators decided they wanted to have employees work on masks for themselves to feel comfortable and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It wasn't a day or two after that when we were trying to figure how to make these masks and when we're going to make them that the state of Kentucky Department of Emergency Management and the offices of Homeland Security reached out to us on behalf of the Beshear administration," said Leo Miller, Deputy Executive Director/CFO of SEKRI. "Governor Beshear had been here as Attorney General and one of his staff members remembered our capabilities of sewing."

After that recommendation is when Miller says Emergency management reached out to SEKRI.

Three days later, the samples were approved and workers began their contracts on 275,000 masks last Thursday and Friday. Administrators added that gowns are a possibility as well if needed.

"Folks need it now. They need it stock-piled. And, see how we can manufacture in a time of need," said Miller.

"One of the things that we just wanted to try to do was get in on this just as quickly as possible. Because we were informed by the state that there was a desperate need for face masks in particular" said Norm Bradley. "People are having to use bandanas for whatever they can wrap around their faces because they have nothing."

The masks are expected to be finished in six to eight weeks.