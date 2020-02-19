Ryan Newman shows ‘great improvement’ recovering from Daytona 500 crash

(Gray News) - NASCAR driver Ryan Newman appeared smiling with his arms around his daughters in a photo shared online Wednesday by Roush Fenway Racing.

A spokesperson for the racing team said via Twitter that he "continues great improvement" following a horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center," tweeted Roush Fenway. "True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

