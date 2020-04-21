Rural hospitals 'just hanging on' as financial struggles continue due to COVID-19

As of March 18th, a State Department of Public Health directive has put a stop to elective surgeries in the Commonwealth and, as the Louisville Courier-Journal reports, this has also eliminated a significant source of revenue for Kentucky hospitals and aggravated financial strains that were already concerning.

A Guidehouse care study from earlier this month showed that of Kentucky's 45 rural hospitals, 18 were "at high risk of closing” even before the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Even though four states had a higher number of rural hospitals rated as "high risk" in the study, Kentucky is far more dependent as a whole on these strapped medical centers.

“I think the number 18, honestly, seems a little conservative,” said Ashley Gibson, president of the Kentucky Rural Health Association.

Using the most recently available figures, researchers David Mosley and Dr. Daniel DeBehnke found that Kentucky’s high-risk hospitals generated $586.2 million in revenue, discharged 23,773 patients and employed 3,584 people — each of those totals the largest among rural hospitals classified as “high risk” in the U.S.

Already operating on “razor-thin margins,” as Gibson put it, hospitals have had to adopt the contradictory practice of cutting back in the face of a global pandemic.

Although this is a nationwide issue, the impact is felt keenly in Kentucky, a state with a widely dispersed population and the nation's highest cancer mortality rate.

According to the 2010 U.S. census, 42 percent of Kentuckians lived in rural areas, the highest among states of at least four million people.

“When I think about the need for hospitals, I think about a country mile and how that’s different from a highway mile,” said Gibson, who was raised on a cattle farm in Carter County. “I think about where I grew up. I was half an hour from the closest gas station, 45 minutes from my school, so the nearest hospital was an hour and a half away. That was probably 30-40 miles, but country miles."

“You have gentlemen having heart attacks and just ignoring it essentially because they were so far from the hospital, or avoiding preventative care because you can’t afford the gas to go that far. It really takes a hit on a person’s quality of life.”