Many events canceled at Rupp Arena forces Central Bank Center to furlough more than 100 employees

It all began on March 12 when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association girls’ Sweet Sixteen tournament halted all further games as COVID-19 began to spread across the Commonwealth.

Then cancellations at Central Bank Center, which includes Rupp Arena and Lexington’s downtown convention center, kept coming.

First, Lexington Comic & Toy Con, one of the largest conventions held at the center, rescheduled before being canceled.

It was soon followed by Disney on Ice, University of Kentucky commencement, local high school graduations, Elton John, JoJo Siwa, Alltech and a number of other events within a short few weeks.

Nearly every event from March through June was pulled from the schedule.

“It’s been rather devastating,” said Bill Owen, president and CEO of Lexington Center Corp. “We were on track for another record revenue year.”

Now our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report that Lexington Center has had to cut its operating expenses due to the lack of money coming into Rupp Arena and the convention center.

The remaining 14 staff took pay cuts. That, along with cost-saving measures including a decrease in utility payments, will result in $600,000 a month in savings to help balance its $18 million budget, Owen said.

But that does not factor in other costs, such as the $275 million expansion of Central Bank. To pay for the multi-year expansion, Lexington Center Corporation banking on a little more than $6 million in hotel and motel taxes to pay off one loan or bond of $108 million.

But those revenue streams have dried up over the past three months as most hotels are now vacant.

Additionally, other revenue sources that were supposed to pay for a second bond of $110 million have also dried up.

The City of Lexington also borrowed some $30 million for the project with the remaining $275 million coming from other sources.

A payment of $8.4 million on those two bonds is due in September.

Owen said the Lexington Center Corporation board, along with its financial advisers, are working on a potential solution to keep the expansion project going and make debt payments on those bonds totaling $218 million.

“Everything is on the table,” Owen said. “The problem we have right now is we have no idea when our operating revenues are going to come back. No one knows what this industry is going to look like in 12 months.”

Owens declined to say what those options include but did not rule out a second bond or loan to help cover upcoming debt payments.