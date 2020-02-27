Roy Pulliam: The legacy of the "Voice of the Bulldogs"

For five decades, a man here in Hazard has been the voice of the Hazard Bulldogs.

Roy Pulliam recalls several pictures hanging up on his walls. His home is like a Hazard museum.

Roy Pulliam's tenure with Hazard spans from 1970 to 2020. In those 50 years, he's been the announcer for almost every game, missing only a few.

But Hazard's last home game this season, which was played last week, may have been the most special yet.

Friday afternoon was like most for Roy. He spends his day walking up Lyttle Boulevard in downtown Hazard, doing a quick check of his cars.

"These are 8 and 9s right here, good Cadillacs," he said.

Roy owns five Cadillacs that he has driven over the years. He usually cleans off any spots or marks on them every morning.

The 82-year-old loves his cars, but his passion for Hazard is deeper.

"I'll always be in Hazard, love Hazard."

The community has been his home for half a century. He's not just a Cadillac connoisseur - his home could be considered a museum.

"Just old stuff we got," he added jokingly. "Basketball and baseball are my main sports."

Pictures, plaques and trophies spanning a lifetime line the walls of his house and fill the shelves. He can point to each picture and award and tell you all about the day he got it.

He's a Duke of Hazard and a Hazard hall of famer. He's received letters and congratulations from senators and local leaders. He's earned every one.

Overall, he's a Bulldog through and through, whether that be Hazard High School or Union College.

"A Bulldog cap, a Union baseball cap, and another Bulldog cap there," he said, showing off his 'Bulldog chair'.

Roy remembers everything with deep affection.

"It's been a blessing to me, not the kids. To be around the kids all my life, that's the way it'll always be," he added.

But to know Roy Pulliam, we have to go back to a time long past, right after his military service in 1960.

Roy and his wife Phyllis had already tied the knot and were living in Lexington. One thing led to another and Hazard became home.

"I came up here because of the job basically. Best thing I ever did really," he said, sitting alongside Phyllis.

A job at a local bank, two sons, three grandkids, four great-grandkids and five decades went by.

"We've been blessed so far," Phyllis added.

The two combined probably volunteered for more things than most couples ever will.

"I just don't want to be recognized, that's it. I just love being here in Hazard, Kentucky. I just love it, love it, love it, I really do," he added.

The two of them have been humble through it all. It also does not hurt that Roy's second home, Memorial Gym, is across the street.

Friday evening Roy and Phyllis made their usual walk to the gym. It's a cold evening and the sun was setting as people arrived at the gym.

Inside Memorial Gym, the hardwood glistened as the Hazard Bulldogs got ready to take on Estill County.

There, Roy is in his element. He talks to just about every person wearing Hazard attire and does not meet a stranger.

Long nights have been spent in this gym, but in recent months, calling games has taken a backseat as Roy's health and back problems have caused him to miss several games.

"I used to do this all by myself but I'm getting too old for it," he said, looking at his old seat.

But that Friday night Roy was not thinking about his health. He was excited to watch as Senior Night took place.

He thought he was called in early to help hand out awards.

But Roy did not hand out any awards.

The current announcer began the night by welcoming everyone to Senior Night, but before the students came out, Roy's name was called.

Several folks with Hazard's team and school unrolled a banner with Roy's name on it.

"You're gonna make me cry," Roy says, walking out to the floor.

Roy was teary-eyed as he hugged his friends, who told him the banner will be hung over the gym with all the other Hazard legends.

"I can't hardly take it," he said, choking up.

As he walked off the court, he sat next to Phyllis, who was surrounded by Roy's sons, grandkids and great-grandkids.

"You're too heavy for me!" Roy says as he lifts his grandson up onto his lap.

Surrounded by everyone he loves, not just on the bench, but in the gym, Roy sat still. Humbled.

Roy has cemented a legacy not just at Memorial Gym, or even just in Hazard, but across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

