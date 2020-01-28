Police: Rowan County man accused of stealing mail

A man was arrested for stealing mail in Rowan County.

Deputies say Stephen Puckett was taking things out of other peoples' mailboxes, opening letters and then wadding them up and throwing them on the ground.

One victim said a letter that was stolen had a check for $365.

Deputies say when they caught up with Puckett, he also had several IDs and gift cards that did not belong to him.

He is facing several charges including theft of mail matter, wanton endangerment and drug charges.