Rowan County teen recovering after crashing into illegally parked semi-truck

One Rowan County teen will be on a long road to recovery after an accident left him with multiple broken bones and - now - multiple surgeries.

Sister station WKYT reports 18-year-old Aaron Smith was on the way to work last Thursday when he crashed into the back of an illegally parked semi-truck while entering I-64 on his way to work.

"This has been the most horrific thing my son has ever endured," said Felisha Moore, Smith's mother.

Smith was stuck in the vehicle for nearly 20 minutes. He was extracted and flown to a hospital in West Virginia where he had multiple surgeries on his broken hip, knees and leg.

"Me being a mom I feel helpless because I'm just here and all I can do is stay by his side," said Moore.

The family is questioning why the semi-truck was parked on the shoulder of the on-ramp. Kentucky state law says it is illegal and there is even a sign saying it is illegal.

"There was one sign there that said no parking on curb. it was behind my son's truck so the truck driver had to have seen that sign," said Moore.

Doctors have not said when Smith could be released from the hospital.