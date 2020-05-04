Rowan County rescue group cares for dogs after raid

Sunday marked the first hours of recovery for exhausted dogs after what investigators say was months of neglect.

Picture: MGN

“We're going to do what we have to do to help these dogs,” TLC Rescue’s Julia Sharp said.

Roughly one hundred are now in the care of the TLC Rescue group led by Sharp after Kentucky State Police say the man who was supposed to be caring for them wasn't.

Randy Skaggs runs the Trixie Foundation in Elliott County and after a raid on his property Saturday, he is cited in this case for not properly disposing of dead animals. More charges are expected.

One dog had to be put down before they could even leave the Trixie Foundation property.

“She didn't get a nice soft meal or a soft bed or any comfort,” Sharp said. “All we could do was give her a little mercy at the end.”

Investigators confirm that Skaggs is the same man who was charged back in 2018 with 179 counts of animal cruelty.

“I will never forget this day as long as I live,” said Penny Menz, who assisted in the rescue. “He needs to be stopped and somethings need to change in Kentucky. There needs to be stronger laws.”