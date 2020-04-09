Rowan County confirms its first case of COVID-19

The coronavirus has been confirmed in Rowan County.

Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said a county member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Clark said the County is prepared for the inevitable spread of the coronavirus.

The identity of this person has not been released. The individual is following isolation guidelines.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is investigating who the individual may have come into contact with and the level of risk in the community.

Anyone found to have had contact with the patient will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

