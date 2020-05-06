Rowan County offering free COVID-19 testing to underserved rural areas

Health leaders in Rowan County are hoping to give out as many COVID-19 tests as possible. In order to do so they are opening their doors to everyone, as reported by sister-station WKYT.

In order to accomplish this, St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead partnered with local city and county governments to create this drive-thru testing experience.

The tests are completely free and must be scheduled via appointment. Leaders say that while the tests were once reserved for people meeting certain criteria or showing symptoms, current testing volumes have allowed them to issue tests to the wider public who do not carry symptoms and might be asymptomatic.

Dr. William Melahn says the goal is to both better protect the community study the number of potential cases that could be in Rowan and other surrounding counties. So far Rowan County has had three cases of which two recovered.

“By knowing about the cases, we can do better control up front and prevent an outbreak and reduce the total number of cases," Melahn said.

Some of the Commonwealth's more rural areas have remained underserved in testing.

St. Claire Healthcare has been named a regional testing hub by the office of Governor Beshear. With tests in urban areas being given at a more rapid rate, leaders say the availability to provide free testing to more rural areas has been essential and could save lives.

"These are very stressful days but on a good day it could be really difficult for our citizens to go very far to get any kind of testing or medical care," said Melahn. "If we don’t offer it close-by they are not going to get it.”

As of Wednesday, testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hospital is adapting to those that need time after work hours by staying open on May 6 through 8 until 7 p.m.

Leaders maintain that regardless of whether the drive-thru site is taken down in the future, they will continue to offer free testing inside the hospital or clinic.

The hospital is capable of providing 250 tests a day. On Wednesday, they issued around 150.

For more information call 606-780-5227 to schedule your test.