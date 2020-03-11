Rowan County hospital evaluates first patient with potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials in Rowan County are letting people in the community know about a patient that was evaluated at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.

The facility posted on their Facebook page Tuesday night that they evaluated their first patient that met the possible criteria for the COVID-19 virus.

That patient was later transferred to another hospital, and has not been confirmed to have COVID-19.

The hospital released a statement reassuring people that they were quote, "Preparing for this situation and want to alleviate any concerns."

You can read the whole statement in the Facebook post below.