Rockcastle County man pleads guilty in federal meth trafficking case

A Rockcastle County man faces life in prison following a guilty plea in a federal meth trafficking case.

Brice Hubbard, 47, of Mt. Vernon, entered the plea Friday morning at the federal courthouse in London.

Prosecutors say Hubbard admitted that from February to May 2019, he conspired with Dallas Clifford, Dustin Hurley and Jordan Moore to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

We're also told Hubbard admitted to supplying pound level quantities of methamphetamine to co-conspirators, who would then sell the methamphetamine to middlemen and end-users.

Clifford and Hurley pleaded guilty in February 2020 and are scheduled to be sentenced on July 23, 2020 and June 12, 2020, respectively.

Moore pleaded guilty in May 2020 and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 17, 2020.

Hubbard's sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.