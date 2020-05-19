Flash flooding causes issues in Rockcastle County

Rain and severe weather is rolling through much of Central and Eastern Kentucky, including Rockcastle County where people are dealing with the effects of flash flooding.

While most of the floodwaters from Mondays storms have receded, our sister station WKYT reports that high water blocked some roads in downtown Brodhead for more than one hour.

There was not a Flash Flood Warning in effect for the area when the waters rose, but they were still prepared. The area was facing severe thunderstorm warnings.

A few businesses were flooded, but no injuries have been reported.