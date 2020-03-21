Rock slide blocks part of KY 194 in Pike County

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a rock slide is blocking both lanes of KY 194 in the Left Fork area of Grapevine, between Phyllis and the intersection with KY 3418 (mile points 30-31).

That portion of the road is closed at this time. You will be stopped by flaggers and will have to turn around and find an alternate route.

District 12 Phelps Maintenance Superintendent Stevie Slone said the slide happened shortly after 8 a.m on Saturday.

Slone estimates that it will take until about 3 p.m. Saturday to clear and haul away the rocks, trees, and dirt that are blocking the roadway.