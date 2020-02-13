Road in Perry County closed due to break in pavement

Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said a portion of KY 1165, or Left Fork Maces Creek Road, is closed in Perry County.

Transportation officials said the road is closed between mile points 6.6 and 6.7 due to a break in the pavement that has worsened during the rainy weather.

The closed portion is between KY 116 or Right Fork Maces Creek Road and KY 3349 or Middle Fork Maces Creek Road.

Crews are expected to start repairing the road next week. They do not know how long the repairs will take or when the road will be reopened.

Drivers can use the Pratt Mountain section of KY 1165 to access KY 7 as a detour route.