Road crews: Prepare for another round of snow, black ice

Bell County Road Department crews are keeping on watch on roadways as more snow and of black ice is a possibility Friday morning.

"Ditches is full, a lot of the ditches is full. And, water is running on the roads. So, you've got that ice to deal with. You know, when the temperatures is cold," said Bell County Road Department Road Superintendent Wade Hoskins.

Crews say problematic areas are spread throughout the county. A lot of which comes from the shaded areas on backroads or areas like Varilla curve.

However, with areas still needing to be fixed from flooding, moisture is still covering many areas, worse than usual.

The biggest concern is making sure the roadways are salted and cleared so that it is safe for everyone going to work or school.

"Kids is our first priority. Getting these kids getting in and out safe. You can imagine with our buses running out with any bit of this, you know there's not much room for error here," said Hoskins.

The road crew is going to be in contact with the Bell County bus garage throughout the night to help make decisions on what spots need salted Friday morning.