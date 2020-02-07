Road conditions prove to be slicker than they look

With the drop in temperatures and scattered snow flurries, roads in Eastern Kentucky are becoming slick.

In Hazard, a few accidents have occurred with no injuries, most of those being near or on bridges.

Police report one driver lost control with minor damage to the vehicle and are cautioning others to slow down.

Scott Alexander, Judge Executive of Perry County spoke on how the county is preparing for whatever comes their way.

"We had to pull men who had been working on roads that had been damaged by water and have four of five plow trucks ready to go because you never know how know will do."

Even though you can not see the ice and snow sticking, lower temperatures can cause roadways to freeze leading to black ice.

Remember, bridges do ice before roadways.