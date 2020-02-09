North Highway 421 closed in Clay County due to fatal crash

Updated: Sun 4:42 PM, Feb 09, 2020

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County sheriff has reported a two vehicle crash on North Highway 421.

Officials from Kentucky State Police said at least one person died in the crash.

The road will be closed from Burger King to the Clay County High School. It will be shutdown until further notice as officials investigate.

Officials from the Clay County Sheriff's Office said to find an alternate route if you are driving in that area.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene. We will update as more information comes available.

 
