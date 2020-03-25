KY-581 in Paintsville closed due to mudslide

KY 581 in Paintsville between mile points 0.527 and 0.706 is now closed.

The road closure is due to an ongoing evaluation of the hillside.

Some engineers are questioning the stability of the hillside after a mudslide that took place above the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

Darold Slone, Engineering Branch Manager said, “We are using extreme caution and closing the highway until we can assess any potential safety concerns.”

Wednesday, a drone was sent over the area to help provide details needed in excessing the situation.

“The slide is substantial,” said Slone, “It is not on state property. Once we gather more information, we can better consider the options available to remove the material so that it does not become a threat to the highway.”