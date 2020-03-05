James Ronnie McIntosh sentenced in Perry County murder

James Ronnie McIntosh appeared in a Perry County courtroom Thursday where he was sentenced for the murder of Danny Mullins.

In late January, a jury found McIntosh guilty of the murder.

The judge took the jury's recommendation on the sentence. McIntosh received 20 years for the murder charge and five years for the tampering charge.

The years will be served concurrently.

The judge said McIntosh will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

McIntosh murdered Mullins in February of 2019 on Fourseam Branch Road.