The Rising Center sees increase in domestic violence calls

The Rising Center has seen an increase in domestic violence calls for the past two weeks.

"We have seen an increase probably about a 25 percent increase in calls either coming through our crisis line most of them are showing up at our door," said Program Director, Terrah Combs.

Combs says the victims have reported their attackers now how more access to resources from the stimulus checks such as drugs and alcohol.

"Have more money at their disposable to purchases whatever substances they misuse and when they become intoxicated they become more aggressive and seem to be targeting them [victims] more," added Combs.

There is more than one reason why the calls have increased.

"We are hearing just the fact that they are so isolated and no one else has eyes on them their perpetrators don't really need to cover-up whatever kind of abuse," Combs said.

Hazard Chief of Police, Minor Allen, and his officers work tirelessly to make sure victims get the help they need.

"We have a tip line, you know, they can go on our website and leave us a tip or they can call us anonymously," Allen said.

The Rising Center offered a message of hope to victims.

"We have people here who care about you and want to help you and we will do everything that is in our power to provide that help to you," Combs said.

You can call The Rising Center's 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-262-7491.

You can find Hazard Police Department's tip line here.

You can remain anonymous.

