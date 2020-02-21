Ripley's opening 80s-themed attraction in Gatlinburg

Ripley's in Gatlinburg is bringing back the 1980s with its newest attraction.

It's called Ripley's Super Fun Zone, and it's located on the Parkway across the street from Ripley's Aquarium.

The attraction has games and shows that many may remember from the 80s. It also has laser tag, mini-golf and other fun events.

Ripley's staff said they are excited about the new opportunities the space presents.

"We've got our 80s-themed retail area," General Manager Suzanne DeSear said. "The whole show is going to be 80s-themed. We're just really excited. We think that era is making a comeback, and we think it's going to do well."

The attraction is set to open in March.