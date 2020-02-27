Reward offered for information about fires in Mingo County

Two fires that have been ruled suspicious and destroyed two buildings in Williamson, West Virginia still have fire investigators stumped.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is now asking the public for information.

Investigators say there were two separate fires on Feb. 10. One at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center at 183 East 2nd Avenue and the other at the Williamson Gun and Archery Shop next door.

Flames were first reported at about 1 a.m. at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

While fighting the fire, crews say they discovered that the gun store had been broken into and items removed.

The second fire happened a few hours later at 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews encountered flames shooting through the roof, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473.

The fire marshal's office says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of an arsonist.