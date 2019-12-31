Cheers, tears, prayers for 2020: A new decade is ushered in across the globe

The new year of 2020 is being rung in around the globe, and each nation has their own special reason to celebrate.

File - Fireworks explode around the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations get underway in Sydney, Australia (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

More than a million people descended on a hazy Sydney Harbour to see fireworks even as a wildfire crisis is ravaging New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state.

In Hong Kong, revelers as well as pro-democracy protesters came out to usher in the new year.

Russia held the world’s longest New Year’s celebrations, spread across its 11 time zones.

In Auckland, New Zealand, half a ton of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city center.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was one of the first countries to welcome the new decade, with its 3,200 coral atolls that are strewn more than 3 million square miles, straddling the equator.

Samoa’s New Year’s Eve was more somber than usual. Fireworks erupted at midnight as people remembered the 81 lives lost in 2019’s measles epidemic.

In the U.S., a Chinese dance performance will usher in a host of stars at Times Square’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

The throng of revelers will get to see Post Malone, K-pop group BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette.

Law enforcement will monitor the situation with security cameras, helicopters and drones. Everyone showing up for the confetti-filled festivities should expect to be wanded with metal detectors.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.