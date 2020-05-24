Retail stores open their doors with safety guidelines for customer safety

As businesses, restaurants, and retail stores continue to open back up owners and employees begin to navigate the new set of guidelines.

Amy Handy is the owner of Gypsy James boutique in London and she says people have been coming ready to fill their bags.

“So far we’ve sold dresses to our men’s hats and T-shirts. A little bit of everything," Handy said.

Even though the doors are open signs hand around the store reminding people of safety guidelines. Those guidelines go beyond employees wearing masks.

“We’ve got hand sanitizer at the front door. If you walk in and do a try on we steam the clothes afterwards and wipe the dressing rooms down and make it as safe as possible," Handy said.

Hannah Gaddis shops at the boutique and says she has waited for this day.

“ I was really excited because I just like to shop anyways and I haven’t got to do it for a while," Gaddis said. “I was looking for bathing suits and just beach clothes.”

Handy says there is still more to look forward to in the shopping world as they come back after two long months.

"We get to go to market in the next couple weeks and buy new clothes and get the store all vamped up again. I’m excited about that because our previous markets had to be closed," Handy said. "We will be here and we will be here."

As they come back to their customers to help them find what they want and leave with bags in hand.

