Retail stores face closing amid re-opening the state of Kentucky

While retail stores in Kentucky can re-open a week from Wednesday, some of your favorites may be in jeopardy.

"Retail brick and mortar stores were already in trouble because of the internet business, buying online buying on Amazon and all that," says Richard Crowe, a former Economics professor. "There is a lot of retail stores that are not going to reopen because this is kind of the end of the line for them."

One of those retail stores may be Gordman's. A little less than two months ago Gordman's opened 25 new retail stores across Kentucky. Just earlier this week, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. If they can not find a new buyer, more than 700 stores will go through liquidation.

"It is a deep hole we will dig out of it but it will take time," said Crowe.

Meanwhile just miles down the road Oak & Willow, a fairly new boutique, added online sales just before the coronavirus pandemic became a local issue.

"We were already in the process of establishing our online store and this kind of put us in gear. That has been our saving grace," says Sheena Grogan, Co-owner of Oak &Willow.

Offering discounts online to help ease the minds of customers.

"Everyone loves to shop, me included. You know just to help until everything gets at least as close to normal as possible."

Crowe says businesses such as Oak & Willow are thriving because of community support.

"A lot of our customers are definitely family and friends and people who we have connected with in the community so I think that that will definitely help," said Grogan.

Hoping that reopening the state will help jump-start the economy.