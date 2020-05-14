Retail store prepare to open on May 20

It has been two months since Governor Andy Beshear closed down non-essential businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our sister station WKYT reports next Wednesday, May 20, they will be able to reopen under strict new guidelines.

Like restaurants, retail businesses can only operate at 33 percent. They are also encouraged to modify internal traffic and create a waiting system for people outside.

Employees will also need to maintain at least six feet of distance. When the distance is not possible, cash registers will likely have clear glass barriers.

Employees will also have to wear masks, wash hands frequently and sanitizing areas of items that have been touched.

"We have been bringing people back slowly. We are just trying to make sure that people are safe so we are training our associates on each step of keeping the public safe. Masks, handwashing, keeping people the right feet apart, as you can see what my mask says '6 feet apart." said Kentucky Branded President Joe Kawaja.

Stores are also encouraged to continue offering sales online and over the phone even if they choose to reopen.