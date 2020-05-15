Retail chain opens a week early with the blessing of the health department

In just five days, retail stores can re-open with restrictions, but one retail chain in Hazard opened a week early.

With 200 stores across the Midwest, 22 in the state of Kentucky.

"And we have our store here in Hazard," said Angela Smith, Market President of Shoe Sensation.

The company has been implementing a plan since March to re-open early. "We spent some time working with store teams and the executive team on what the right thing to do was for our customers and employees."

That decision also included the Perry County Health Department who approved them opening early.

"That way we can get shoes on the people that need them," said Smith. "What shoe sensation really wants to do is serve that essential worker."

Essential workers from healthcare and maintenance workers to restaurant employees.

Now implementing new policies and procedures.

"Three times a day each store receives a task through the in store management system on cleaning procedures," said Jamie Huffman, Market Sales Director of Shoe Sensation.

Only one person is allowed in the store at a time and must call ahead to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome if no one is in the store.

"Whatever we need to do, we do," said Chastity Turner.

Sanitizing the store after each customer leaves and before one enters.

Turner was unable to speak, choked up with emotion. Seeing some of her employees for the first time in months.

"Hard because you know you want to do that big tackle hug," said Turner holding back tears. "You want to see the isles full."

Turner explaining how her employees and customers are like family.

"It is really you know a good feeling you know knowing that the end is almost near and that they will be back."

Serving her customers and community like they never left.