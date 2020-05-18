Retail businesses prepare to open their doors on Wednesday

Under the Governor's guidelines, retail businesses can start opening up Wednesday.

Brittany Hale, the owner of Wildfire Designs, says it will mark a big day for many retail businesses.

“I think I’m just looking forward to hearing those bells ring in the doors open and people actually walk in," said Hale. “To actually have somebody come back in and you see just a person in front of you instead of a piece of paper and an order to go off of. I think that is our biggest thing that we are just excited for."

On down the street in Prestonsburg Daffodile Boutique is also prepared.

Kindra Baker, the owner of Daffodile Boutique, says that your shopping trip might be a little different.

“We will be wearing a mask and we will strongly encourage the customers to wear a mask. We have got our hand sanitizer station right at the door when you first come in," said Baker. “We can’t hug the customers like we normally do when they come through the door so it’s gonna be different but will make it through it."

Daffodils boutique says they will continue their curbside pickup service and Wildfire Designs says they will continue to operate their website for people who still do not feel comfortable going into the store.