Some Kentucky restaurant and business owners hesitant to reopen

While people may be getting excited for businesses and restaurants to open back up this week, sister station WKYT reports owners some owners said they are hesitant to move forward too soon.

"I don't have plans to reopen anytime soon," said Atomic Ramen owner Dan Wu. "Honestly it doesn't feel safe from a health perspective. It doesn't feel feasible from an economic perspective when we're only allowed to open at 33 percent capacity."

Wu is one of several restaurant owners feeling the need to hold off to receive more information before moving forward.

"It's kind of based on some of the science and some of the medicine, the news that's coming out in terms of infection rates," Wu said.

His business is in a food court setting of the Summit, which makes it harder to monitor who comes in and out.

Other businesses are planning to use outdoor space to serve those who wish to "dine in."

"I don't mind buying more tents to install here and just let people sit outside," owner of Sav's Grill Mamadou Savane said. "Personally, I'm not ready to open my dining room to anyone yet."

The hesitation to allow customers back in their business comes from what some business owners call little guidance and concern for their employees and customers.

"God forbid somebody claimed they got sick from your place and that's it, that's the end of your business because you have to shut down," Sav said.

Restaurants and shops are asking for customers to call, before going inside, to make a reservation or to see how they plan on handling reopening.