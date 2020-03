The Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce came up with the idea of "Restaurant Bingo" in order to help restaurants in Perry County.

The simple game involves taking one of many bingo cards that are on the City od Hazard's Facebook page.

Keep your receipts until you believe you have bingo, then message the Facebook page.

You can win up to $40 in gift cards.

The city is also looking for other ways to help local businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.