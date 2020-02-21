'The Falcon's Nest': Private school takes campus public as Prestonsburg trail progresses

The Falcon's Nest has provided shelter for volunteers at The David School for years. But since its construction in the late 1990s, that is all it has done - until now.

Dean Jessica Thompson said the cabins will now be open to travelers who are looking for a place to wind down that has ideal access to Prestonsburg's trail system.

The school's campus is six miles from Prestonsburg and the rail trail system, which the city has been working on since securing a grant last year, will end behind the stretch of cabins on the school's campus.

"The end of the trail will basically come to the backdoor of our cabin, so it couldn't be any more perfect," said Thompson. "To bring more tourism to the area. Because tourism is growing and we want to be a part of that."

Opening the cabins to travelers is a two-fold project.

"We hope that this may assist our non-profit a little bit monetarily. I mean, it's not going to be a huge amount. We know that," Thompson said. "And without creative ways to bring in dollars, we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

The school, which offers a tuition-free alternative schooling experience for students in Floyd County, is a non-profit and its educators work on a stipend.

"Every little bit counts," Thompson said.

Two of the cabins are currently open for tourists. The 10 cabins on-site can house up to 45 visitors, so Thompson says group accommodations are also available.

The school operates an open campus, allowing community members to enjoy the walking trail, small hiking trail, and student-built swing entertainment area. This new venture, Thomspon said, gives the school a chance to show its assets to people who are not as familiar with the area.

"So, we feel really blessed to be here," Thompson said. "Really blessed to help these kids and really blessed to be an integral part of the community."

Rooms are currently listed on Airbnb at $75 per night and can also be reserved by calling the school at (606)866-8374.

