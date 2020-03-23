Respiratory therapy students makes masks for health officials

A respiratory therapy student in Georgetown is using her time out of class to help others.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT says Claire White has a talent of sewing and has since been making masks to be donated to nurses, doctors and first responders during a national mask shortage.

She says the masks are not the answer to the shortage but every little bit can help.

"Because of the shortage of this kind of equipment, my clinical a have been canceled. They're not letting students in. I'm stuck at home with not a lot to do and I want to do something to keep my hands busy and since I'm not able to be there learning from this experience, unfortunately, I just want to at least do something to try to help," said White.

Meanwhile, Birdsong Quilting and Crafts in Georgetown is donating fabric for more masks to be made for pediatric nurses and first responders.

The store has posted a template on their Facebook page and says if you want to drop masks off they will make sure they get in the proper hands.