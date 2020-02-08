Resolution to restrict quarries passes in Campbell County

Less than a week after Campbell County students were sent home early from school due to quarry blasts, the commission passed a resolution to restrict quarries and their blasting operations.

On February 3, Campbell County High School dismissed classes around 12:30 p.m. over concerns related to blasting from Potter South East's new rock quarry on Highway 25.

School officials said the high school dismissed as a "precautionary measure to protect students from any potentially harmful situation caused by the scheduled blasting by Potter's Southeast."

The resolution, which was proposed on January 27, says, "Quarries and blasting operations in or near the vicinity of a public school is declared to be detrimental."

The resolution has multiple restrictions, including, "No quarry or blasting activity shall take place on any property upon which the boundary of said property is within 2,000 feet of the boundary of a public school or a power grid."

A concerned resident and grandmother of a Campbell County High School student told WVLT News that the blasting is occurring less than 2,000 feet away from the school.

The resolution also demands that "any party wishing to conduct a blasting or quarry operation must submit to the County information sufficient to show or establish that it meets ... distance requirements."