Rescue crews searching for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Wolfe County Search and Rescue in looking for a missing man in a lake.

Our sister station WKYT reports they have been at Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off of the Mountain Parkway since 3 p.m. Monday.

The crew tells us a man was wading near a cliff and went under. They are trying to find him.

They have called in more agencies to help find the man. A team of divers from Morgan County searched the water, but it was too cold and they had to pull out.

The team is waiting on more resources to decide whether to keep searching overnight or not.