Rescue Squad saves man stranded on dock in Laurel County

Officials from the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad said on Saturday a man was rescued off East City Dam Road.

Officials said the man was stranded at the low head dam after a boating accident. Rescuers sent out one boat with three people and were able to get a life jacket to him.

Once he had the life jacket, rescuers were able to get him off the dam and bring him to safety on their boat. Officials from London-Laurel County Rescue Squad said they want to thank all of the agencies that helped with the rescue, especially the West Knox Fire Department.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Laurel County DPS/Emergency Management, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, West Knox Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. Of Laurel County, London/Laurel Co. E-911 Center, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Whitley County Constable all assisted.

