Republicans in Kentucky legislature urging Gov. Beshear to reopen Lake Cumberland

Update 6:30 p.m.

Governor Beshear announced that Lake Cumberland and Buckhorn Lake State Resort will open back up on June 1st.

The Governor made the announcement in Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.

All other state parks will also open back up June 1st.

Original Story

Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are urging Governor Andy Beshear to reopen Lake Cumberland.

As of now, the facilities are scheduled to shut down on June 1 to free up housing for people who need to self-isolate.

In a letter to the governor, State Senator Max Wise and Representative Jeff Hoover said the decision is "unacceptable."

The letter goes on to say, "The execution of this plan will in effect bankrupt the economy of southcentral Kentucky."

You can read the full letter below.