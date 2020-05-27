Republican lawmaker condemns 'act of hatred,' criticizes Beshear

The fallout of last Sunday's protest in Frankfort is still being felt across the Commonwealth after protestors hanged an effigy of Governor Andy Beshear from a tree with the Latin phrase "Sic Semper Tyrannis" (Thus always to Tyrants) written on it.

Beshear said Tuesday he would not back down and would continue to lead Kentucky through a "once every hundred years" pandemic.

State Representative Savannah Maddox, R- Dry Ridge, who has been highly critical of the governor's leadership throughout the pandemic, said he disseminated his usual rhetoric during Tuesday’s briefing and that she was attempting to help the half a million Kentuckians who are unemployed.

She also said, “His remarks are part of a greater initiative that he has unveiled in conjunction with the Kentucky Democratic Party to deflect responsibility for the economic turmoil his actions have crafted.”

Maddox also said neither she nor any of the other legislators he referred to were at the rally and added she condemns the act of hatred.

Governor Beshear noted Tuesday that his staff is reviewing potential security changes near both the Capitol and the Governor's Mansion following the incident.